Air Force chief to visit U.S., Canada for talks on military cooperation
SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Air Force chief will visit the United States and Canada this week to meet senior military officials and hold bilateral talks on security and arms industry cooperation, officials said Monday.
Gen. Jung Sang-hwa, the Air Force's chief of staff, will embark on the weeklong trip later in the day to meet his U.S. counterpart, Gen. Charles Brown Jr., and Canada's Chief of the Defense Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre, according to South Korea's armed service.
Jung will also meet with Gen. Bradley Chance Saltzman, the U.S. Space Force's chief of space operations, to discuss ways to expand cooperation to enhance space operational capabilities, it said.
The two sides have recently sought to bolster cooperation in space, with the Air Force launching the Space Operations Squadron last December and the U.S. military establishing the U.S. Space Forces Korea later that month.
In addition, Jung is set to pay his respects at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington and the National War Memorial in Ottawa as South Korea marks the 70th anniversary of the signing of the armistice that halted the 1950-53 Korean War this year.
