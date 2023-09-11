Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul shares up in late Mon. morning trade

September 11, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.14 percent higher late Monday morning, led by gains in tech and bio shares.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index had added 3.64 points to 2,551.32 as of 11:20 a.m.

The world's top memory chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 0.14 percent, and its rival SK hynix increased 0.88 percent.

Leading pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics expanded 0.83 percent, and SK Biopharm jumped 5.98 percent.

Game makers were also in positive territory, with NCSOFT rising 0.2 percent and Netmarble soaring 8.82 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,333.75 won against the greenback at 11:20 a.m., down 0.35 won from Friday's close.

