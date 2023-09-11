Seoul shares up in late Mon. morning trade
SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.14 percent higher late Monday morning, led by gains in tech and bio shares.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index had added 3.64 points to 2,551.32 as of 11:20 a.m.
The world's top memory chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 0.14 percent, and its rival SK hynix increased 0.88 percent.
Leading pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics expanded 0.83 percent, and SK Biopharm jumped 5.98 percent.
Game makers were also in positive territory, with NCSOFT rising 0.2 percent and Netmarble soaring 8.82 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,333.75 won against the greenback at 11:20 a.m., down 0.35 won from Friday's close.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V to drop debut solo album 'Layover'
-
BTS' Jungkook to headline 2023 Global Citizen Festival
-
Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S., Japan discuss security cooperation in phone call
-
Yoon to embark on trip to Indonesia, India to attend ASEAN, G20 summits
-
(LEAD) Seoul says N. Korea should seek int'l norms-based cooperation amid report of possible Kim-Putin summit
-
(2nd LD) Teachers hold massive rally following suicide deaths of distressed teachers
-
(2nd LD) Yoon urges immediate halt to attempts to seek military cooperation with N. Korea
-
Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S., Japan discuss security cooperation in phone call
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea unveils new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'
-
S. Korea to offer financial, R&D support to shipbuilding industry: Choo
-
Yoon pledges US$2.3 bln in additional aid for Ukraine
-
Yoon, Japan's Kishida agree to work toward S. Korea-Japan-China summit
-
No word on N. Korean leader's possible visit as Russia kicks off economic forum
-
(LEAD) Yoon pledges US$2.3 bln in additional aid for Ukraine
-
Police bust multinational drug ring for smuggling meth into S. Korea