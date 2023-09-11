S. Korean stock markets to close from Sept. 28 to Oct. 3
SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stock markets will be closed throughout the upcoming six-day fall holiday, the bourse operator said Monday.
The stock markets, including the main Korea Composite Stock Price Index and KOSDAQ, as well as the ETF, the derivatives markets and commodity markets, such as petroleum and gold, will be closed from Sept. 28 to Oct. 3, according to the Korea Exchange.
South Korea has designated Oct. 2 as a temporary holiday in the latest move to boost domestic consumption.
The decision creates a six-day extended break, starting with the day before the Chuseok holiday, the autumn harvest celebration, which falls on Sept. 29, and ending with National Foundation Day on Oct. 3.
