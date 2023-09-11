1 killed, 3 injured in boiler pipe explosion at thermal power plant in Seocheon

SEOCHEON, South Korea, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- A boiler pipe at a thermal power plant located in the central county of Seocheon exploded Monday, killing one worker and injuring three others, authorities said.

The explosion occurred at 10:54 a.m. at the boiler room on the fifth floor of the Seocheon Thermal Power Plant's main building in the namesake county, 166 kilometers south of Seoul, authorities said.

High-pressure steam released from the explosion left a worker in his 50s in cardiac arrest and three others injured with burns. The 50-something worker was moved to a hospital but pronounced dead, while the others were being treated at hospitals.

An initial investigation showed the accident took place while a checkup for the boiler valves was under way. The explosion did not lead to a fire, authorities said.

Police and fire authorities opened an investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion and whether the power plant was in compliance with relevant safety regulations.

This image, provided by Korea Midland Power Co., shows the Seocheon Thermal Power Plant. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

