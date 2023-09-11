DP leader to appear again before prosecutors for questioning this week
SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung will appear again before prosecutors for questioning this week in compliance with a summons over allegations of his involvement in a company's illegal money transfers to North Korea, his party said Monday.
After questioning Lee on Saturday, the Suwon District Prosecutors Office asked Lee to show up again for additional questioning on Tuesday, and Lee agreed to comply with the summons, according to Rep. Kwon Chil-seung, a spokesperson of Lee's main opposition Democratic Party.
"Despite an unfair summons, Chairman Lee will comply with it with his head held high," Kwon said.
The investigation centers on allegations that Ssangbangwool Group, an underwear manufacturer, unlawfully remitted US$8 million to North Korea between January 2019 and January 2020 on behalf of Gyeonggi Province.
Prosecutors suspect that $3 million was intended to facilitate Lee's planned visit to Pyongyang, while the remainder was meant for Gyeonggi's smart farm support program in North Korea.
Lee has rejected all allegations against him.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V to drop debut solo album 'Layover'
-
BTS' Jungkook to headline 2023 Global Citizen Festival
-
Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S., Japan discuss security cooperation in phone call
-
S. Korea deplores N. Korea's launch of nuclear attack submarine
-
Yoon to embark on trip to Indonesia, India to attend ASEAN, G20 summits
-
(2nd LD) Teachers hold massive rally following suicide deaths of distressed teachers
-
(2nd LD) Yoon urges immediate halt to attempts to seek military cooperation with N. Korea
-
Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S., Japan discuss security cooperation in phone call
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea unveils new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'
-
(4th LD) Teachers hold massive rallies following deaths of distressed teachers
-
Yoon pledges US$2.3 bln in additional aid for Ukraine
-
S. Korea's defense ministry sees 'possibility' of Kim-Putin summit in Russia
-
Yoon, Japan's Kishida agree to work toward S. Korea-Japan-China summit
-
(LEAD) Yoon pledges US$2.3 bln in additional aid for Ukraine
-
No word on N. Korean leader's possible visit as Russia kicks off economic forum