SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



SKNetworks 6,530 0

SamsungF&MIns 267,000 UP 8,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,050 UP 2,750

Kogas 24,900 0

ORION Holdings 15,190 UP 10

Hanwha 25,400 UP 200

DB HiTek 51,200 DN 300

CJ 86,900 UP 3,500

LX INT 29,500 DN 200

TaihanElecWire 13,240 UP 250

Hyundai M&F INS 32,850 UP 900

Kumyang 131,300 DN 4,900

Daesang 18,040 DN 140

HITEJINRO 19,540 UP 40

Yuhan 79,900 UP 6,900

SLCORP 34,250 DN 250

CJ LOGISTICS 80,800 DN 300

DL 38,850 UP 150

HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,250 UP 90

KIA CORP. 77,600 DN 200

SK hynix 115,900 UP 2,200

Youngpoong 533,000 DN 5,000

HyundaiEng&Const 36,350 UP 450

CUCKOO HOMESYS 21,650 DN 50

KCC 225,500 UP 1,000

SKBP 87,000 UP 5,100

AmoreG 33,250 UP 400

HyundaiMtr 185,500 DN 200

Daewoong 14,750 UP 570

SamyangFood 188,800 UP 1,600

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 79,000 DN 1,000

CJ CheilJedang 294,000 DN 3,500

TaekwangInd 587,000 UP 1,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,600 UP 30

KAL 22,550 DN 200

LG Corp. 84,100 UP 200

POSCO FUTURE M 407,500 DN 10,500

Boryung 10,120 UP 350

LOTTE Fine Chem 60,000 DN 2,500

HYUNDAI STEEL 38,100 DN 850

(MORE)