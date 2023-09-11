KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SKNetworks 6,530 0
SamsungF&MIns 267,000 UP 8,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,050 UP 2,750
Kogas 24,900 0
ORION Holdings 15,190 UP 10
Hanwha 25,400 UP 200
DB HiTek 51,200 DN 300
CJ 86,900 UP 3,500
LX INT 29,500 DN 200
TaihanElecWire 13,240 UP 250
Hyundai M&F INS 32,850 UP 900
Kumyang 131,300 DN 4,900
Daesang 18,040 DN 140
HITEJINRO 19,540 UP 40
Yuhan 79,900 UP 6,900
SLCORP 34,250 DN 250
CJ LOGISTICS 80,800 DN 300
DL 38,850 UP 150
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,250 UP 90
KIA CORP. 77,600 DN 200
SK hynix 115,900 UP 2,200
Youngpoong 533,000 DN 5,000
HyundaiEng&Const 36,350 UP 450
CUCKOO HOMESYS 21,650 DN 50
KCC 225,500 UP 1,000
SKBP 87,000 UP 5,100
AmoreG 33,250 UP 400
HyundaiMtr 185,500 DN 200
Daewoong 14,750 UP 570
SamyangFood 188,800 UP 1,600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 79,000 DN 1,000
CJ CheilJedang 294,000 DN 3,500
TaekwangInd 587,000 UP 1,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,600 UP 30
KAL 22,550 DN 200
LG Corp. 84,100 UP 200
POSCO FUTURE M 407,500 DN 10,500
Boryung 10,120 UP 350
LOTTE Fine Chem 60,000 DN 2,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 38,100 DN 850
