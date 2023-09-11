KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Shinsegae 215,000 UP 4,000
Nongshim 433,500 DN 5,500
SGBC 61,800 UP 500
Hyosung 63,400 UP 300
LOTTE 25,450 UP 650
GCH Corp 14,640 UP 270
LotteChilsung 129,100 DN 2,000
COSMOCHEM 39,450 DN 1,450
POSCO Holdings 570,000 DN 13,000
DB INSURANCE 87,100 UP 2,300
SamsungElec 70,800 UP 500
NHIS 10,210 DN 80
LS 96,500 UP 1,000
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES128 70 0 UP3500
GC Corp 115,600 UP 2,600
GS E&C 14,660 UP 260
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 573,000 DN 16,000
KPIC 141,100 DN 400
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,850 DN 40
SKC 82,800 DN 1,300
GS Retail 24,200 DN 50
Ottogi 367,000 UP 5,000
YoulchonChem 30,850 DN 250
LG Energy Solution 508,000 DN 1,000
HtlShilla 89,900 UP 1,800
Hanmi Science 33,600 UP 350
SamsungElecMech 138,500 DN 700
Hanssem 56,300 DN 500
F&F 118,000 UP 5,400
HDKSOE 120,800 UP 2,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 33,250 DN 150
MS IND 19,970 UP 180
OCI Holdings 90,300 UP 1,400
LS ELECTRIC 96,000 UP 3,300
KorZinc 538,000 DN 2,000
SamsungHvyInd 8,400 UP 170
HyundaiMipoDock 90,800 UP 3,600
IS DONGSEO 31,150 DN 300
S-Oil 78,700 UP 700
LG Innotek 248,500 UP 4,000
