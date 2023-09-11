KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 138,200 DN 1,100
HMM 16,640 DN 170
HYUNDAI WIA 55,600 UP 300
KumhoPetrochem 129,900 UP 700
Mobis 230,500 DN 5,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 121,800 UP 4,500
S-1 55,600 DN 400
ZINUS 25,550 DN 250
Hanchem 165,500 DN 2,900
DWS 32,350 DN 1,550
KEPCO 18,240 DN 180
SamsungSecu 37,600 UP 250
KG DONGBU STL 8,480 UP 60
SKTelecom 48,800 UP 50
HyundaiElev 41,900 0
SAMSUNG SDS 144,900 DN 2,300
KOREA AEROSPACE 50,700 UP 400
KUMHOTIRE 4,545 DN 80
Hanon Systems 9,000 DN 20
SK 147,300 UP 400
ShinpoongPharm 17,080 UP 200
Handsome 19,460 DN 40
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp440 00 DN550
Asiana Airlines 10,810 DN 10
COWAY 41,850 DN 150
LOTTE SHOPPING 73,400 UP 400
IBK 11,060 UP 140
DONGSUH 17,310 DN 20
SamsungEng 32,850 DN 200
SAMSUNG C&T 108,400 UP 500
PanOcean 4,310 UP 25
SAMSUNG CARD 30,700 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 19,140 DN 30
LOTTE WELLFOOD 111,100 DN 1,500
KT 31,200 DN 1,150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL19910 UP640
LOTTE TOUR 14,300 DN 620
LG Uplus 10,320 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 69,900 UP 1,500
KT&G 88,700 UP 200
BTS' V to drop debut solo album 'Layover'
BTS' Jungkook to headline 2023 Global Citizen Festival
Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S., Japan discuss security cooperation in phone call
S. Korea deplores N. Korea's launch of nuclear attack submarine
Yoon to embark on trip to Indonesia, India to attend ASEAN, G20 summits
(2nd LD) Teachers hold massive rally following suicide deaths of distressed teachers
(2nd LD) Yoon urges immediate halt to attempts to seek military cooperation with N. Korea
(3rd LD) N. Korea unveils new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'
(4th LD) Teachers hold massive rallies following deaths of distressed teachers
Yoon pledges US$2.3 bln in additional aid for Ukraine
S. Korea's defense ministry sees 'possibility' of Kim-Putin summit in Russia
Yoon, Japan's Kishida agree to work toward S. Korea-Japan-China summit
(LEAD) Yoon pledges US$2.3 bln in additional aid for Ukraine
No word on N. Korean leader's possible visit as Russia kicks off economic forum