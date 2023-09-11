KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Youngone Corp 57,000 UP 1,300
CSWIND 58,600 DN 600
GKL 17,690 UP 150
KOLON IND 48,250 DN 600
HanmiPharm 301,000 UP 2,500
Netmarble 46,250 UP 3,750
KRAFTON 153,000 DN 600
HD HYUNDAI 70,800 UP 3,300
SD Biosensor 13,170 UP 380
Meritz Financial 55,300 UP 300
BNK Financial Group 6,950 UP 100
DGB Financial Group 7,770 UP 220
emart 71,900 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY383 50 DN450
KOLMAR KOREA 53,700 UP 200
PIAM 27,700 DN 1,250
HANJINKAL 42,250 DN 400
CHONGKUNDANG 93,800 UP 6,400
DoubleUGames 41,100 UP 150
HL MANDO 40,450 DN 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 734,000 UP 10,000
Doosan Bobcat 53,700 UP 800
ORION 123,000 DN 400
K Car 11,770 DN 340
ILJIN HYSOLUS 24,200 UP 150
SKSQUARE 40,150 DN 1,600
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,550 UP 240
BGF Retail 150,100 DN 3,500
SKCHEM 61,700 DN 200
HDC-OP 10,300 UP 120
HYOSUNG TNC 368,000 UP 7,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 456,500 UP 5,500
HANILCMT 12,620 UP 150
SKBS 73,400 UP 500
WooriFinancialGroup 12,100 UP 100
KakaoBank 24,700 DN 250
HYBE 244,500 DN 1,000
SK ie technology 81,500 DN 1,200
DL E&C 31,500 UP 350
kakaopay 43,700 DN 850
