Britain's King Charles III congratulates N. Korea's Kim on key anniversary
SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has received a congratulatory message from Britain's King Charles III on the occasion of the North's founding anniversary, Pyongyang's state media said Monday.
"As the people of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea celebrate their National Day, I send my good wishes for the future," the British king said in the message, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency. The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is the North's official name.
North Korea celebrated the 75th anniversary of the regime's founding, which fell last Saturday, with a paramilitary parade and a large-scale performance.
North Korea and Britain established diplomatic relations in 2000, but Britain's embassy in Pyongyang has temporarily closed due to COVID-19-related restrictions.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V to drop debut solo album 'Layover'
-
BTS' Jungkook to headline 2023 Global Citizen Festival
-
Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S., Japan discuss security cooperation in phone call
-
S. Korea deplores N. Korea's launch of nuclear attack submarine
-
Yoon to embark on trip to Indonesia, India to attend ASEAN, G20 summits
-
(2nd LD) Teachers hold massive rally following suicide deaths of distressed teachers
-
(2nd LD) Yoon urges immediate halt to attempts to seek military cooperation with N. Korea
-
Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S., Japan discuss security cooperation in phone call
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea unveils new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'
-
(4th LD) Teachers hold massive rallies following deaths of distressed teachers
-
Yoon pledges US$2.3 bln in additional aid for Ukraine
-
S. Korea's defense ministry sees 'possibility' of Kim-Putin summit in Russia
-
Yoon, Japan's Kishida agree to work toward S. Korea-Japan-China summit
-
(LEAD) Yoon pledges US$2.3 bln in additional aid for Ukraine
-
No word on N. Korean leader's possible visit as Russia kicks off economic forum