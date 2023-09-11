Britain's King Charles III congratulates N. Korea's Kim on key anniversary

SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has received a congratulatory message from Britain's King Charles III on the occasion of the North's founding anniversary, Pyongyang's state media said Monday.

"As the people of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea celebrate their National Day, I send my good wishes for the future," the British king said in the message, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency. The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is the North's official name.

North Korea celebrated the 75th anniversary of the regime's founding, which fell last Saturday, with a paramilitary parade and a large-scale performance.

North Korea and Britain established diplomatic relations in 2000, but Britain's embassy in Pyongyang has temporarily closed due to COVID-19-related restrictions.



This photo, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Sept. 10, 2023, shows the North's leader Kim Jong-un attending an event in Pyongyang to mark the 75th anniversary of the regime's founding the previous day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

