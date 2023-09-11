N. Korea's Kim expected to visit Russia's Far East within a few days: Russian media
By Yi Wonju
SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is expected to visit Russia's Far East in a few days, a Russian media report said Monday, amid news reports that Kim may soon travel to Russia for a summit with President Vladimir Putin.
Citing multiple sources in Russia's Far East, Russia's Interfax news agency reported that Kim is likely to visit the Russian region "in the coming days."
A source in the government of a constituent territory in Russia's Far Eastern Federal District told the news agency that Kim "might visit the region shortly."
Another Russian government source also confirmed that such a visit was being prepared, according to the agency.
"We have been preparing for Kim Jong-un's visit for a long time," the source was quoted as saying.
The New York Times earlier reported that Kim may travel to Vladivostok on his armored train to meet with Putin on the margins of an economic forum this week amid speculation the North may supply arms to Russia to support its war in Ukraine.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
