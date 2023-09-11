The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.



-----------------

Seoul to launch all-inclusive monthly transit pass next year

SEOUL -- The Seoul city government will launch an all-inclusive monthly transit pass plan next year, which will offer unlimited access to the city's subway, bus and bicycle-sharing services at a fixed price of 65,000 won (US$48.70), officials said Monday.

The city has designed the transit pass, named Climate Card, to help relieve increasing living costs and encourage the use of public transportation so as to cut greenhouse gas emissions, city officials said.



-----------------

1 killed, 3 injured in boiler pipe explosion at thermal power plant in Seocheon

SEOCHEON -- A boiler pipe at a thermal power plant located in the central county of Seocheon exploded Monday, killing one worker and injuring three others, authorities said.

The explosion occurred at 10:54 a.m. at the boiler room on the fifth floor of the Seocheon Thermal Power Plant's main building in the namesake county, 166 kilometers south of Seoul, authorities said.



-----------------

(LEAD) Seoul shares snap 4-day losing streak ahead of key economic data

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks finished slightly higher Monday ahead of key economic data to be released later this week, ending a four-day losing streak. The local currency gained ground against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index advanced 9.2 points, or 0.36 percent, to finish at 2,556.88.



-----------------

(LEAD) Anti-corruption agency finds 353 cases of hiring irregularities at election watchdog

SEOUL -- The state anti-corruption agency said Monday that it has uncovered a total of 353 cases of hiring irregularities within the National Election Commission (NEC) over the past seven years.

Announcing its investigation into a hiring corruption scandal, the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission said that it has identified 58 individuals who were hired at the election watchdog for experienced positions through illegal means. The number represents 15 percent of the 384 people who secured experienced positions during the cited period.



-----------------

S. Korea ready to support quake-hit Morocco: foreign ministry

SEOUL -- South Korea remains "ready to support" Morocco if the North African country requests for support over relief and rescue efforts following a devastating earthquake last week, Seoul's foreign ministry said Monday.

"We are ready to provide support if the Moroccan side (asks for help)," a ministry official told reporters on the customary condition of anonymity.



-----------------

DP to push for impeachment of defense minister over young Marine's death

SEOUL -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) will push for the impeachment of Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup over allegations he unfairly interfered with a military investigation into the death of a young Marine, party leader Lee Jae-myung said Monday.

The minister has been under fire over his handling of the Marine Corps investigation into what contributed to the death of Cpl. Chae Su-geun, who was swept away by an overflowing stream during a mission to search for victims of downpours on July 19.



-----------------

Hyundai E&C inks partnership deal with energy IT startup

SEOUL -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. (Hyundai E&C) said Monday it has signed a partnership deal with a local energy IT startup via an equity investment in an effort to break into the power brokerage business.

Hyundai E&C, South Korea's No. 2 builder, didn't disclose the amount of its investment in the startup 60Hz, but the builder is widely expected to increase its stake down the road.



------------------

Hyundai workers warn of partial strike for higher wages

SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Monday its unionized workers have warned of a partial strike this week to demand higher wages after signing wage deals in the past four years without industrial actions, the company said Monday.

Hyundai Motor workers will hold an eight-hour strike a day from Wednesday to Thursday to make their demands heard in this year's wage negotiations, a company spokesman said over the phone.





(END)