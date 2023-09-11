Life Semantics to raise 20 bln won via stock offering

SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- Life Semantics Corp. on Monday announced that it will sell stock to raise 20 billion won(US$15 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 5.43 million common shares at a price of 3,680 won per share. The stock will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.

