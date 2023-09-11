N. Korean leader to 'soon' visit Russia for summit with Putin: KCNA

SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will "soon" visit Russia to hold talks with President Vladimir Putin, Pyongyang's state media reported Monday.

"Kim Jong Un will meet and have a talk with Comrade Putin during the visit," the official Korean Central News Agency reported, without specifying on the timing of the visit.

The New York Times reported last week that Kim plans to travel to Vladivostok, possibly by armored train this month, for talks with Putin to discuss the North's potential supply of its artillery shells and other weaponry for Moscow's war in Ukraine.

