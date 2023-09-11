U.S. assistant secretary of state for economic affairs to visit S. Korea, Japan this week
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs Ramin Toloui will travel to South Korea and Japan this week for talks on ways to deepen economic cooperation, the State Department said Monday.
Toloui will visit Tokyo starting Monday, followed by a trip to Seoul beginning Wednesday, according to the department.
"From Sept. 13 to 14 in Seoul, Assistant Secretary Toloui will meet with government representatives and private sector partners to discuss opportunities for bilateral cooperation, investment, and building sustainable and secure supply chains, including in the semiconductor sector," it said in a press release.
Toloui's trip follows a trilateral summit between U.S. President Joe Biden, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last month at Camp David, where the leaders agreed to enhance their countries' three-way cooperation in various areas, including security and economic relations.
"The assistant secretary's visit to Japan and Korea reaffirms the United States' commitment to working with our partners to respond to global challenges and bolster our collective economic interests and security," the State Department said.
