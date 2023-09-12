(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim heads to Russia for summit with Putin as concerns grow over military cooperation

(ATTN: ADDS details from North Korean state media; RECASTS headline)

By Lee Minji

SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin were set to hold a summit in Russia, the two nations have said, with Kim's armored train heading for Russia in what could be a significant indication over growing military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow.

North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported late Monday that Kim "will meet and have a talk with Comrade Putin during the visit." The Kremlin also confirmed that Kim will visit Russia "in coming days" at the invitation of Putin, according to Russian news agency TASS.

KCNA confirmed early Tuesday that Kim had left Pyongyang for Russia by his train on Sunday afternoon, accompanied by leading officials of the North's ruling party and the armed forces.

KCNA said Kim "left here by his train on Sunday afternoon to visit the Russian Federation."

Still, it remains unknown about exactly when and where Kim and Putin would hold a meeting and Kim's whereabouts also remained unclear. The Kremlin said that negotiations between North Korean and Russian delegations are planned during Kim's visit, with discussions over the possibility of a one-on-one meeting between the leaders.

Before North Korea and Russia confirmed Kim's trip to Russia, South Korean officials said Monday the armored train presumably carrying Kim appeared to have departed for Russia.

"The intelligence authorities believe the train presumed to be carrying Kim Jong-un is moving to Vladivostok," a senior official told Yonhap News Agency. Another senior official confirmed that Kim appears to have departed Pyongyang and is headed to Russia.



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for a photo prior to their meeting at the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, Russia, on April 25, 2019, in this photo released by the official Korean Central News Agency the following day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

If the train is confirmed to have headed for Russia's far eastern port city of Vladivostok, the trip is expected to take more than 20 hours with a long stopover at the Russia-North Korea border to switch wheels that fit Russian railway tracks.

If confirmed, the trip would mark the first such visit to Russia by Kim in nearly 4 1/2 years and his first trip abroad since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pyongyang has recently been seeking to bolster military ties with Moscow in the wake of growing security cooperation among South Korea, the United States and Japan.

The New York Times earlier reported that Kim plans to travel to Vladivostok, possibly by armored train this month, for talks with Putin about the possibility of supplying Russia with ammunition and weaponry for its war in Ukraine and other military cooperation.

As both North Korea and Russia confirmed Kim's visit to Russia, the U.S. called on Pyongyang not to provide any weapons to Russia.

Adrienne Watson, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council (NSC), underscored that the North Korea and Russia will likely continue discussing a potential arms deal during the Kim-Putin meeting.

"As we have warned publicly, arms discussions between Russia and the DPRK are expected to continue during Kim Jong-Un's trip to Russia," Watson told Yonhap News Agency when asked to comment on Kim's visit to Russia.

"We urge the DPRK to abide by the public commitments that Pyongyang has made to not provide or sell arms to Russia," she added.

DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea's official name.



Police personnel, soldiers are seen at the railway station in the eastern Russian city of Vladivostok on Sept. 11, 2023. (Yonhap)



(END)