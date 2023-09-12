Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(URGENT) N. Korea confirms leader Kim Jong-un departed for Russia by his train on Sunday afternoon

All News 06:11 September 12, 2023
#N Korea #Russia #Kim Jong-un #Putin
