SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 12.



Korean-language dailies

-- Dismissal of FBC chair suspended (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Kim finally decides to visit Russia, intensifying new Cold War on Korean Peninsula (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'No one is coming to rescue us': Moroccan resident (Donga Ilbo)

-- Kim, Putin to potentially hold 'most isolated summit' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Kim visits Russia by train, set to meet Putin soon (Segye Times)

-- Parliamentary interpellation left with questions (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Kim, Putin push ahead with 'dangerous meeting' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- N. Korea, Russia announce summit meeting will be held soon (Hankyoreh)

-- N. Korea, Russia say Kim will meet Putin on his visit (Hankook Ilbo)

-- S. Korea holds key to resolving conflict over chip supply: expert (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Secondary battery sales to top memory chips in two years: expert (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Kim likely on his way to meet Putin, officials in South say (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Kim Jong-un departs for potential summit with Putin (Korea Herald)

-- Kim-Putin summit could take place as early as today (Korea Times)

(END)