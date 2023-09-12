Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

September 12, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 12.

Korean-language dailies
-- Dismissal of FBC chair suspended (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Kim finally decides to visit Russia, intensifying new Cold War on Korean Peninsula (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'No one is coming to rescue us': Moroccan resident (Donga Ilbo)
-- Kim, Putin to potentially hold 'most isolated summit' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Kim visits Russia by train, set to meet Putin soon (Segye Times)
-- Parliamentary interpellation left with questions (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Kim, Putin push ahead with 'dangerous meeting' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- N. Korea, Russia announce summit meeting will be held soon (Hankyoreh)
-- N. Korea, Russia say Kim will meet Putin on his visit (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea holds key to resolving conflict over chip supply: expert (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Secondary battery sales to top memory chips in two years: expert (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Kim likely on his way to meet Putin, officials in South say (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Kim Jong-un departs for potential summit with Putin (Korea Herald)
-- Kim-Putin summit could take place as early as today (Korea Times)
(END)

