Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 September 12, 2023
SEOUL, Sep. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/22 Cloudy 10
Incheon 28/22 Sunny 10
Suwon 29/21 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 30/22 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 30/21 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 29/20 Sunny 10
Gangneung 30/22 Sunny 20
Jeonju 30/21 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 30/21 Sunny 60
Jeju 30/23 Cloudy 30
Daegu 30/21 Cloudy 30
Busan 29/23 Cloudy 30
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' V to drop debut solo album 'Layover'
-
BTS' Jungkook to headline 2023 Global Citizen Festival
-
Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S., Japan discuss security cooperation in phone call
-
S. Korea deplores N. Korea's launch of nuclear attack submarine
-
Heavy security spotted at Vladivostok train station amid speculation of N.K. leader's visit
Most Saved
-
Heavy security spotted at Vladivostok train station amid speculation of N.K. leader's visit
-
(2nd LD) Yoon urges immediate halt to attempts to seek military cooperation with N. Korea
-
Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S., Japan discuss security cooperation in phone call
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea unveils new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'
-
(LEAD) Seoul says N. Korea should seek int'l norms-based cooperation amid report of possible Kim-Putin summit
-
Heavy security spotted at Vladivostok train station amid speculation of N.K. leader's visit
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un's special train appears to have departed for Russia: gov't official
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader's special train appears to have departed for Russia: officials
-
S. Korea's defense ministry sees 'possibility' of Kim-Putin summit in Russia
-
Seoul to launch all-inclusive monthly transit pass next year