Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 September 12, 2023

SEOUL, Sep. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/22 Cloudy 10

Incheon 28/22 Sunny 10

Suwon 29/21 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 30/22 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 30/21 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 29/20 Sunny 10

Gangneung 30/22 Sunny 20

Jeonju 30/21 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 30/21 Sunny 60

Jeju 30/23 Cloudy 30

Daegu 30/21 Cloudy 30

Busan 29/23 Cloudy 30

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!