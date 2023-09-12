Seoul shares open higher ahead of inflation data
SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday, as investors await U.S. inflation data for August due out later this week that will offer clues as to what direction the Federal Reserve will take in its interest rate hike cycle.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 2.03 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,558.91 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The United States is set to release the consumer price index for August on Wednesday (local time), with the reading on producer prices to be released the following day.
The upcoming data is expected to provide clues about the Fed's tightening policy before the monetary policy meeting slated for Sept. 19-20.
All three U.S. stock indexes closed higher Monday.
Tesla Inc. rose 10 percent on the tech-rich Nasdaq on Monday after a Morgan Stanley report predicted the electric car maker's market value could grow by nearly US$600 billion with its Dojo supercomputer designed for self-driving.
In Seoul, automakers got a boost, with industry leader Hyundai Motor and its smaller affiliate Kia both jumping more than 1 percent, apparently buoyed by Tesla Inc.'s rally on Wall Street.
In contrast, tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics lost 0.4 percent. Big bio shares also fell, with Samsung Biologics sliding 0.4 percent and Celltrion slipping 0.8 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,326.70 won against the U.S. dollar at 9:15 a.m., up 4.4 won from Monday's close.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V to drop debut solo album 'Layover'
-
BTS' Jungkook to headline 2023 Global Citizen Festival
-
Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S., Japan discuss security cooperation in phone call
-
S. Korea deplores N. Korea's launch of nuclear attack submarine
-
Heavy security spotted at Vladivostok train station amid speculation of N.K. leader's visit
-
Heavy security spotted at Vladivostok train station amid speculation of N.K. leader's visit
-
(2nd LD) Yoon urges immediate halt to attempts to seek military cooperation with N. Korea
-
Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S., Japan discuss security cooperation in phone call
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea unveils new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'
-
(LEAD) Seoul says N. Korea should seek int'l norms-based cooperation amid report of possible Kim-Putin summit
-
Heavy security spotted at Vladivostok train station amid speculation of N.K. leader's visit
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un's special train appears to have departed for Russia: gov't official
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader's special train appears to have departed for Russia: officials
-
Seoul to launch all-inclusive monthly transit pass next year
-
S. Korea's defense ministry sees 'possibility' of Kim-Putin summit in Russia