Corporate sales, profitability worsen in Q2 amid higher costs, economic slump
SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean companies' sales and their profitability sharply worsened in the second quarter of the year, central bank data showed Tuesday, as they braced for higher borrowing costs and increased prices of raw materials amid an economic slump.
Corporate sales fell 4.3 percent in the April-June period from a year earlier, compared with 0.4 percent growth a quarter earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea.
The data is based on a review of 22,962 companies that are subject to external audits.
The drop in sales growth and profitability came amid higher borrowing costs and increased prices of raw materials, such as oil, and an economic slowdown.
With a fall in their sales, the firms' profitability also narrowed.
Their operating profit-to-sales ratio stood at 3.6 percent in the second quarter, sharply slowing from 7.1 percent the previous quarter.
The firms' average debt-to-equity ratio came to 90.8 percent at the end of June, down from 95 percent three months earlier, according to the data.
