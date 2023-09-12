Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BLACKPINK to open pop-up store in Seoul

All News 11:08 September 12, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will open a pop-up store for its official merchandise in Seoul's Hongdae area later this week, a subsidiary of the group's agency said Tuesday.

The "Born Pink Pop-up Experience in Seoul" store will open Thursday for a four-day run, according to YG Plus that oversees side businesses of K-pop powerhouse YG Entertainment.

It said the store will sell merchandise such as T-shirts, hoodies, caps and accessories, which were created in collaboration with renowned Japanese graphic designer Verdy.

This photo provided by YG Plus, a side business unit of YG Entertainment, shows a poster for K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's pop-up store set to open in Seoul's Hongdae area from Sept. 14-17. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

They also include limited edition goods, including the BLACKPINK electric bicycle that sold out at a U.S. pop-up store.

Fans can take photos at the photo zones and photo booths installed in the store.

The K-pop quartet will hold two concerts at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome from Saturday to Sunday to finish off its ongoing "Born Pink" world tour.

