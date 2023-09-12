SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.



Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)



1-W 3.50 3.50

1-M 3.60 3.59

2-M 3.66 3.65

3-M 3.74 3.73

6-M 3.87 3.86

12-M 3.96 3.94



