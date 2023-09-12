Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(URGENT) Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup seems to have expressed willingness to resign: source

All News 11:14 September 12, 2023
Yonhap Breaking News(CG)
Yonhap Breaking News(CG)


(END)

Keywords
#defense minister #resignation
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!