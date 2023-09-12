Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup appears to have expressed willingness to resign: source

All News 11:26 September 12, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup appears to have expressed his willingness to resign, a government source said Tuesday.

The source said Lee apparently made the decision to prevent a possible security vacuum amid calls for his impeachment by the main opposition party.

The main opposition Democratic Party said it will push for Lee's impeachment over allegations he unfairly interfered with a military investigation into the death of a young Marine.

This Sept. 6, 2023, file photo shows Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup. (Yonhap)

This Sept. 6, 2023, file photo shows Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup. (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#defense minister
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!