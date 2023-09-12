Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup appears to have expressed willingness to resign: source

SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup appears to have expressed his willingness to resign, a government source said Tuesday.

The source said Lee apparently made the decision to prevent a possible security vacuum amid calls for his impeachment by the main opposition party.

The main opposition Democratic Party said it will push for Lee's impeachment over allegations he unfairly interfered with a military investigation into the death of a young Marine.



This Sept. 6, 2023, file photo shows Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup. (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr

(END)