Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul shares down 0.4 pct in late Tue. morning trade

All News 11:32 September 12, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.41 percent lower late Tuesday morning, led by the fall in major tech and steel blue-chips.

After starting a tad higher at the opening bell, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) declined 10.51 points to 2,546.37 at around 11:20 a.m.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.3 percent, and top battery maker LG Energy Solution dipped nearly 1 percent.

Steel giant POSCO Holdings sank almost 3 percent and its materials unit POSCO Future M fell 1.4 percent.

In contrast, Hyundai Motor trended in positive terrain, adding 0.2 percent, with its auto parts-making affiliate Hyundai Mobis gaining 0.9 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,324.80 won against the greenback at around 11:20 a.m., up 6.3 won from Monday's close.

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#stocks #morning
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!