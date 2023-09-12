Sept. 13



1972 -- The two Koreas hold their second round of Red Cross talks.



1991 -- The Koreas separately apply for membership in the United Nations. They were approved five days later to join the world's largest body.



1996 -- The Busan International Film Festival, the first international film festival in South Korea, opens in the southeastern port city of Busan.



2003 -- Typhoon Maemi hits South Korea, leaving nearly 120 people dead and 13 missing. Property damage was tallied at 4.2 trillion won (US$4 billion).



2004 -- North Korea says an explosion that occurred on Sept. 9 in the northern part of the country was related to the construction of a hydroelectric power station. The huge blast and mushroom cloud in Yanggang Province raised speculation that a nuclear device was detonated.



2005 -- The fourth round of six-party talks aimed at resolving the dispute over North Korea's nuclear weapons program resumes in Beijing. In the session, the two Koreas, the United States, China, Japan and Russia issued a joint statement in which the North committed to abandoning its nuclear weapons program in exchange for economic and political incentives from the other parties.



2013 -- Embattled Prosecutor General Chae Dong-wook resigns after being dogged by allegations that he had a child through an extramarital affair.



2022 -- The South Korean phenomenon survival drama "Squid Game" becomes the first non-English TV series to win best actor and director in a drama series at the prestigious Primetime Emmy Awards.

