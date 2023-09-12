KRX signs MOU with IDB to improve exchanges between capital markets of S. Korea, Latin America
SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's bourse operator signed an initial agreement with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to improve exchanges between the two regions' capital markets, officials said Tuesday.
With the memorandum of understanding, the Korea Exchange (KRX) will strengthen cooperation with the IDB to help further develop capital markets of South Korea and the Central and South American region by exchanging more information and discovering new businesses, according to the officials.
"We look forward to facilitating cooperation between financial institutions in the two regions, including securities firms and asset management companies, through joint businesses between the KRX and the IDB," KRX CEO Sohn Byung-doo said.
IDB head Ilan Goldfajn also said the KRX's experience will help improve the Central and South American region's capital markets, according to the officials.
IDB is an international development bank established in 1959 to develop the economies of the Latin American and Caribbean regions.
