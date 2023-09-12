Pothole opens up in Seoul's Gangnam, causes road closure, gridlocks

SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- A pothole opened up in the middle of a road in Seoul's Gangnam district Tuesday, leading to the road's closure and causing gridlocks in the area.

The 1-meter-wide and 1.5-meter-deep pothole formed in front of Exit 8 of Eonju Station on Seoul's subway Line No. 9 at around 10:45 a.m. as a heavy ladder truck passed over the road at a time when the ground was loosened after a nearby water main broke, police said.

One of the truck's wheels fell into the hole, but no one was injured.

Police have since closed a 900-meter section from the intersection near CHA Gangnam Medical Center to the next intersection near Kyobo Tower.

Water supply officials began work to replace the broken water main around at 12:40 p.m.

"We need to replace the water main first before fixing the road," an official of the Gangnam Ward said. "It will take a considerable amount of time to complete all the repairs."

Nearby roads turned into gridlocks as vehicles detoured around the closed section.



Construction workers look at a pothole formed on a road in Seoul's Gangnam district on Sept. 12, 2023. (Yonhap)



(END)