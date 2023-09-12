(LEAD) Pothole opens up in Seoul's Gangnam, causes road closure, gridlocks

(ATTN: UPDATES paras 4-6 as repair work ends)

SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- A pothole opened up in the middle of a road in Seoul's Gangnam district Tuesday, leading to the road's closure and causing gridlocks in the area.

The 1-meter-wide and 1.5-meter-deep pothole formed in front of Exit 8 of Eonju Station on Seoul's subway Line No. 9 at around 10:45 a.m. as a heavy ladder truck passed over the road at a time when the ground was loosened after a nearby water main broke, police said.

One of the truck's wheels fell into the hole, but no one was injured.

Police had closed a 900-meter section from the intersection near CHA Gangnam Medical Center to the next intersection near Kyobo Tower for about eight hours until around 7 p.m. for repair work.

Nearby roads turned into gridlocks as vehicles detoured around the closed section.

Water supply officials replaced the broken water main first before fixing the road, though the case did not affect the tap water supply as adjacent buildings have their own storage facilities, a Gangnam Ward official said.



Construction workers look at a pothole formed on a road in Seoul's Gangnam district on Sept. 12, 2023. (Yonhap)



