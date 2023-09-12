SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



SKC 82,800 0

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,830 DN 20

SKTelecom 48,950 UP 150

Mobis 232,000 UP 1,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 117,300 DN 4,500

S-1 55,300 DN 300

HyundaiElev 41,200 DN 700

ZINUS 25,600 UP 50

Hanchem 165,000 DN 500

DWS 32,000 DN 350

KEPCO 17,900 DN 340

SamsungSecu 37,550 DN 50

KG DONGBU STL 8,370 DN 110

K Car 11,110 DN 660

F&F 115,600 DN 2,400

Hanssem 57,700 UP 1,400

SKSQUARE 40,400 UP 250

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 172,300 DN 1,300

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 459,000 UP 2,500

HANILCMT 12,690 UP 70

SKBS 72,200 DN 1,200

WooriFinancialGroup 12,050 DN 50

KakaoBank 24,650 DN 50

SKBP 87,700 UP 700

KCC 226,000 UP 500

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES127 20 0 DN1500

LS 95,500 DN 1,000

Doosanfc 23,600 DN 950

Doosan Enerbility 16,770 DN 450

HYBE 247,500 UP 3,000

SK ie technology 81,800 UP 300

LG Energy Solution 499,500 DN 8,500

YoulchonChem 31,000 UP 150

DL E&C 31,300 DN 200

kakaopay 44,250 UP 550

KumhoPetrochem 130,100 UP 200

HtlShilla 87,000 DN 2,900

Hanmi Science 33,350 DN 250

SamsungElecMech 139,600 UP 1,100

HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,800 DN 250

(MORE)