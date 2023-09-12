KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SKC 82,800 0
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,830 DN 20
SKTelecom 48,950 UP 150
Mobis 232,000 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 117,300 DN 4,500
S-1 55,300 DN 300
HyundaiElev 41,200 DN 700
ZINUS 25,600 UP 50
Hanchem 165,000 DN 500
DWS 32,000 DN 350
KEPCO 17,900 DN 340
SamsungSecu 37,550 DN 50
KG DONGBU STL 8,370 DN 110
K Car 11,110 DN 660
F&F 115,600 DN 2,400
Hanssem 57,700 UP 1,400
SKSQUARE 40,400 UP 250
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 172,300 DN 1,300
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 459,000 UP 2,500
HANILCMT 12,690 UP 70
SKBS 72,200 DN 1,200
WooriFinancialGroup 12,050 DN 50
KakaoBank 24,650 DN 50
SKBP 87,700 UP 700
KCC 226,000 UP 500
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES127 20 0 DN1500
LS 95,500 DN 1,000
Doosanfc 23,600 DN 950
Doosan Enerbility 16,770 DN 450
HYBE 247,500 UP 3,000
SK ie technology 81,800 UP 300
LG Energy Solution 499,500 DN 8,500
YoulchonChem 31,000 UP 150
DL E&C 31,300 DN 200
kakaopay 44,250 UP 550
KumhoPetrochem 130,100 UP 200
HtlShilla 87,000 DN 2,900
Hanmi Science 33,350 DN 250
SamsungElecMech 139,600 UP 1,100
HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,800 DN 250
