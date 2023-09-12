KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Kogas 24,200 DN 700
SamsungF&MIns 264,500 DN 2,500
HDKSOE 119,300 DN 1,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 33,150 DN 100
MS IND 19,750 DN 220
OCI Holdings 89,200 DN 1,100
LS ELECTRIC 94,600 DN 1,400
KorZinc 534,000 DN 4,000
SamsungHvyInd 8,300 DN 100
HyundaiMipoDock 89,200 DN 1,600
IS DONGSEO 31,100 DN 50
S-Oil 77,800 DN 900
LG Innotek 245,500 DN 3,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 138,000 DN 200
HMM 16,390 DN 250
HYUNDAI WIA 56,600 UP 1,000
SAMSUNG SDS 138,000 DN 6,900
KOREA AEROSPACE 49,300 DN 1,400
KUMHOTIRE 4,560 UP 15
Hanon Systems 9,050 UP 50
SK 146,100 DN 1,200
ShinpoongPharm 16,920 DN 160
Handsome 19,340 DN 120
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp434 50 DN550
Asiana Airlines 10,800 DN 10
COWAY 42,300 UP 450
LOTTE SHOPPING 72,600 DN 800
IBK 10,890 DN 170
DONGSUH 17,310 0
SamsungEng 32,050 DN 800
SAMSUNG C&T 108,700 UP 300
PanOcean 4,255 DN 55
SAMSUNG CARD 30,500 DN 200
CheilWorldwide 19,000 DN 140
LOTTE WELLFOOD 111,700 UP 600
KT 30,800 DN 400
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL19070 DN840
LOTTE TOUR 14,120 DN 180
LG Uplus 10,200 DN 120
SAMSUNG LIFE 69,600 DN 300
(MORE)
