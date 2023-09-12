KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KT&G 88,200 DN 500
LG Display 13,230 UP 100
Kangwonland 15,850 DN 20
NAVER 219,500 UP 8,000
Kakao 48,400 UP 150
NCsoft 247,500 UP 1,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 47,100 DN 200
COSMAX 140,000 DN 5,400
KIWOOM 100,300 DN 800
Hanwha Ocean 34,850 DN 450
HD Hyundai Infracore 10,560 DN 40
DWEC 4,390 DN 130
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 76,500 DN 2,500
CJ CheilJedang 297,000 UP 3,000
SamyangFood 190,000 UP 1,200
KEPCO KPS 32,950 DN 700
LG H&H 466,000 UP 9,000
LGCHEM 559,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO E&C 62,500 DN 900
ShinhanGroup 36,000 DN 450
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 44,800 UP 650
HYUNDAI ROTEM 29,700 DN 1,400
LGELECTRONICS 99,000 DN 200
FOOSUNG 10,970 UP 20
SK Innovation 167,000 DN 900
POONGSAN 35,800 DN 350
KBFinancialGroup 54,800 DN 400
Hansae 21,200 DN 400
Youngone Corp 56,100 DN 900
CSWIND 57,700 DN 900
GKL 17,100 DN 590
KOLON IND 48,150 DN 100
HanmiPharm 300,000 DN 1,000
SD Biosensor 12,710 DN 460
Meritz Financial 54,400 DN 900
BNK Financial Group 6,910 DN 40
DGB Financial Group 7,740 DN 30
emart 71,000 DN 900
Celltrion 146,200 DN 3,100
TKG Huchems 21,200 DN 400
