KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
JB Financial Group 10,230 DN 40
DAEWOONG PHARM 108,000 DN 800
HYUNDAIDEPTST 67,300 DN 2,000
KIH 52,700 DN 700
GS 39,500 DN 550
LIG Nex1 84,100 DN 1,000
Fila Holdings 39,250 DN 150
HANAFINANCIALGR 40,650 DN 50
HANWHA LIFE 2,655 DN 40
AMOREPACIFIC 127,200 DN 2,900
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY385 50 UP200
KOLMAR KOREA 53,000 DN 700
PIAM 27,950 UP 250
HANJINKAL 41,550 DN 700
CHONGKUNDANG 92,100 DN 1,700
DoubleUGames 41,650 UP 550
HL MANDO 40,350 DN 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 723,000 DN 11,000
Doosan Bobcat 53,200 DN 500
KRAFTON 152,900 DN 100
HD HYUNDAI 70,700 DN 100
ORION 122,200 DN 800
ILJIN HYSOLUS 23,700 DN 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,100 DN 450
BGF Retail 149,500 DN 600
CUCKOO HOMESYS 21,800 UP 150
HyundaiEng&Const 35,400 DN 950
SKCHEM 61,400 DN 300
HDC-OP 10,120 DN 180
HYOSUNG TNC 365,500 DN 2,500
AmoreG 32,550 DN 700
HyundaiMtr 186,200 UP 700
KIA CORP. 77,700 UP 100
Kumyang 123,400 DN 7,900
Daesang 18,220 UP 180
SKNetworks 6,370 DN 160
ORION Holdings 15,150 DN 40
Daewoong 14,600 DN 150
TaekwangInd 585,000 DN 2,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,610 UP 10
BTS' V to drop debut solo album 'Layover'
BTS' Jungkook to headline 2023 Global Citizen Festival
S. Korea deplores N. Korea's launch of nuclear attack submarine
Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S., Japan discuss security cooperation in phone call
N. Korea holding paramilitary parade to mark key anniversary: source
Heavy security spotted at Vladivostok train station amid speculation of N.K. leader's visit
(2nd LD) Yoon urges immediate halt to attempts to seek military cooperation with N. Korea
(3rd LD) N. Korea unveils new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'
(LEAD) N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un's special train appears to have departed for Russia: gov't official
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader's special train appears to have departed for Russia: officials
Britain's King Charles III congratulates N. Korea's Kim on key anniversary
(ROUNDUP) N. Korea's Kim 'soon' to visit Russia for talks with Putin: KCNA