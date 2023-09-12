KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KAL 22,650 UP 100
LG Corp. 83,800 DN 300
POSCO FUTURE M 397,000 DN 10,500
Boryung 10,060 DN 60
LOTTE Fine Chem 59,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 37,800 DN 300
Shinsegae 211,000 DN 4,000
SK hynix 116,700 UP 800
Youngpoong 530,000 DN 3,000
Hanwha 24,950 DN 450
Nongshim 441,500 UP 8,000
SGBC 61,800 0
Hyosung 63,900 UP 500
LOTTE 25,450 0
GCH Corp 14,910 UP 270
LotteChilsung 128,400 DN 700
COSMOCHEM 39,100 DN 350
POSCO Holdings 546,000 DN 24,000
DB INSURANCE 86,500 DN 600
SLCORP 33,650 DN 600
Yuhan 78,300 DN 1,600
SamsungElec 70,500 DN 300
NHIS 10,160 DN 50
GC Corp 113,500 DN 2,100
GS E&C 14,380 DN 280
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 558,000 DN 15,000
KPIC 140,000 DN 1,100
GS Retail 24,000 DN 200
Ottogi 369,000 UP 2,000
DB HiTek 50,100 DN 1,100
CJ 86,400 DN 500
LX INT 29,000 DN 500
TaihanElecWire 12,950 DN 290
Hyundai M&F INS 31,800 DN 1,050
DOOSAN 139,700 DN 9,400
Netmarble 52,900 UP 6,650
HITEJINRO 19,470 DN 70
CJ LOGISTICS 79,700 DN 1,100
DL 38,800 DN 50
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,250 0
(END)
