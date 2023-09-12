Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Medpacto to raise 115.9 bln won via stock offering

All News 16:09 September 12, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- Medpacto Inc. on Tuesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 115.9 billion won(US$87.3 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 12.5 million common shares at a price of 9,270 won per share. The stock will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.
(END)

Keywords
#MedPacto
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!