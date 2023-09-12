Medpacto to raise 115.9 bln won via stock offering

SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- Medpacto Inc. on Tuesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 115.9 billion won(US$87.3 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 12.5 million common shares at a price of 9,270 won per share. The stock will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.

