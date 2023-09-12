B2en to raise 15 bln won via stock offering

SEOUL, SEPTEMBER 12 (Yonhap) -- B2en Co.on Tuesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 15 billion won(US$11.3 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance stock acquisition.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 7.44 million common shares at a price of 2,009 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.

