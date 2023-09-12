S. Korea to host Vietnam in Oct. men's football friendly

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will take on Vietnam in the second of their two men's football friendly matches in October, the sport's national governing body announced Tuesday.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) said South Korea's match against Vietnam will kick off at 8 p.m. on Oct. 17 at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, located just south of Seoul in Gyeonggi Province.

The KFA had announced in August that the Taegeuk Warriors will face Tunisia at 8 p.m. on Oct. 13. That match will be at Seoul World Cup Stadium in the capital city.



Jurgen Klinsmann, head coach of the South Korean men's national football team, prepares for a training session at Newcastle United Training Centre in Newcastle, England, on Sept. 11, 2023, in this photo provided by the Korea Football Association. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Coached by Jurgen Klinsmann, South Korea will wrap up their European trip with a match against Saudi Arabia in Newcastle, England, starting at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. They had a goalless draw with Wales in Cardiff last week.

Tunisia are in 31st place in the current FIFA rankings, three spots below South Korea. The two sides have met twice, with Tunisia having registered a win and a draw.

Vietnam check in at No. 95 in the FIFA rankings. South Korea have won 17 of their 24 meetings so far, with five draws and two losses.

