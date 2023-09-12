Hyundai Motor, union reach tentative wage deal
All News 21:16 September 12, 2023
SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. and its labor union reached a tentative wage agreement Tuesday, averting a strike for the fifth consecutive year, the company said.
The deal includes a 111,000 won (US$83.55) rise in monthly basic pay, as well as a bonus and performance-based benefits.
The deal is subject to a union members' vote scheduled for Sept. 19.
The carmaker and the union reached wage deals without strikes in each of the past four years amid South Korea's trade dispute with Japan, the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' V to drop debut solo album 'Layover'
-
BTS' Jungkook to headline 2023 Global Citizen Festival
-
S. Korea deplores N. Korea's launch of nuclear attack submarine
-
Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S., Japan discuss security cooperation in phone call
-
N. Korea holding paramilitary parade to mark key anniversary: source
Most Saved
-
Heavy security spotted at Vladivostok train station amid speculation of N.K. leader's visit
-
(2nd LD) Yoon urges immediate halt to attempts to seek military cooperation with N. Korea
-
Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S., Japan discuss security cooperation in phone call
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea unveils new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'
-
S. Korea deplores N. Korea's launch of nuclear attack submarine
-
Heavy security spotted at Vladivostok train station amid speculation of N.K. leader's visit
-
(ROUNDUP) N. Korea's Kim 'soon' to visit Russia for talks with Putin: KCNA
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un's special train appears to have departed for Russia: gov't official
-
(2nd LD) White House urges N. Korea not to provide weapons to Russia
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea's Kim heads to Russia for summit with Putin as concerns grow over military cooperation