Hyundai Motor, union reach tentative wage deal

SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. and its labor union reached a tentative wage agreement Tuesday, averting a strike for the fifth consecutive year, the company said.

The deal includes a 111,000 won (US$83.55) rise in monthly basic pay, as well as a bonus and performance-based benefits.

The deal is subject to a union members' vote scheduled for Sept. 19.

The carmaker and the union reached wage deals without strikes in each of the past four years amid South Korea's trade dispute with Japan, the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues.



This file photo, provided by Hyundai Motor Co. on June 13, 2023, shows the company's management and labor union holding preliminary wage talks. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr

(END)