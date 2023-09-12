Samsung to invest US$1 mln in Texas A&M Univ. for nurturing chip industry talent
SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday it will invest US$1 million in Texas A&M University's education and recruiting programs meant to nurture talent in the semiconductor sector.
The South Korean chip giant signed the partnership with the engineering school last week in an effort to secure talent for its semiconductor businesses, particularly in Texas, where its Austin and envisioned Taylor factories are located.
The partnership project will focus on nurturing talent in semiconductor manufacturing by offering scholarships to undergraduates and fellowships reserved for graduate students, as well as various other academic support programs, the company said.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
