Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea's Kim says Russia visit 'clear manifestation' of prioritizing ties with Russia: KCNA

All News 06:28 September 13, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said his trip to Russia for an expected meeting with his counterpart Vladimir Putin is a "clear manifestation" of the North prioritizing the strategic importance of their bilateral ties, Pyongyang's state media said Wednesday.

Kim's remarks came as the leaders are expected to meet for their first summit in four years in Russia to discuss a possible arms deal as they seek to strengthen military cooperation.

The North's official Korean Central News Agency also confirmed that Kim arrived in the Russian border city of Khasan on Tuesday morning and has left for his "destination" without specifying details.

It remains unknown exactly when and where Kim and Putin would hold a meeting, though some foreign media reports said the summit would likely take place Wednesday at the Vostochny Cosmodrome spaceport in Amur Oblast.

Kim Jong-un leaves Pyongyang for Russia
Kim Jong-un leaves Pyongyang for Russia

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un waves as he boards a train in Pyongyang on Sept. 10, 2023, to visit Russia to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in this photo released Sept. 12 by the North's official Korean Central News Agency. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#N Korea #Russia #Kim Jong-un
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!