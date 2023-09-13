Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(URGENT) 268,000 jobs added on-year in August

All News 08:00 September 13, 2023
Yonhap Breaking News(CG)
Yonhap Breaking News(CG)


(END)

Keywords
#jobs #employment
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!