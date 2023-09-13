(LEAD) Yoon to name new ministers of defense, culture, gender equality
(ATTN: UPDATES with announcement being postponed to later in the day)
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol will carry out a partial Cabinet reshuffle Wednesday to name the new ministers of defense, culture and gender equality, officials said.
Rep. Shin Won-sik of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) is considered the most likely candidate to replace Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup, who reportedly expressed his intention to resign amid the main opposition party's push to impeach him over his handling of a military investigation into a young Marine's death.
Yoo In-chon, special presidential adviser for culture and sports, will likely be named the new culture minister, while Kim Haing, who served on a former PPP interim leadership committee, will likely be tapped for the new minister of gender equality and family.
The nominations are set to be announced by presidential chief of staff Kim Dae-ki in the afternoon, the officials told Yonhap News Agency, several hours later than initially planned.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
