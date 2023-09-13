(2nd LD) Yoon names new ministers of defense, culture, gender equality
(ATTN: UPDATES with announcement; CHANGES headline)
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol nominated a ruling party lawmaker and former three-star Army general for defense minister Wednesday in a partial Cabinet shakeup that also affected the culture and gender equality ministers.
Rep. Shin Won-sik of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) was picked to replace Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup, while Yoo In-chon, special presidential adviser for culture and sports, was named the new culture minister, and Kim Haeng, a former PPP interim leadership member, was tapped for the new minister of gender equality and family, presidential chief of staff Kim Dae-ki said during a press briefing.
The outgoing defense minister reportedly expressed his intention to resign amid the main opposition party's push to impeach him over his handling of a military investigation into a young Marine's death.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V to drop debut solo album 'Layover'
-
BTS' Jungkook to headline 2023 Global Citizen Festival
-
S. Korea deplores N. Korea's launch of nuclear attack submarine
-
Heavy security spotted at Vladivostok train station amid speculation of N.K. leader's visit
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
Heavy security spotted at Vladivostok train station amid speculation of N.K. leader's visit
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
(2nd LD) Yoon urges immediate halt to attempts to seek military cooperation with N. Korea
-
Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S., Japan discuss security cooperation in phone call
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea unveils new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'
-
More than half of S. Korean regions facing population crisis
-
(6th LD) N. Korea's Kim arrives in Russia for rare summit with Putin
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Yoon's office calls on Russia to 'act responsibly' ahead of Kim-Putin summit
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal