(2nd LD) Yoon names new ministers of defense, culture, gender equality

All News 15:14 September 13, 2023

(ATTN: UPDATES with announcement; CHANGES headline)
By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol nominated a ruling party lawmaker and former three-star Army general for defense minister Wednesday in a partial Cabinet shakeup that also affected the culture and gender equality ministers.

Rep. Shin Won-sik of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) was picked to replace Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup, while Yoo In-chon, special presidential adviser for culture and sports, was named the new culture minister, and Kim Haeng, a former PPP interim leadership member, was tapped for the new minister of gender equality and family, presidential chief of staff Kim Dae-ki said during a press briefing.

The outgoing defense minister reportedly expressed his intention to resign amid the main opposition party's push to impeach him over his handling of a military investigation into a young Marine's death.

President Yoon Suk Yeol (2nd from L) bangs the gavel to open a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Sept. 12, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol (2nd from L) bangs the gavel to open a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Sept. 12, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

