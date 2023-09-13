Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 September 13, 2023
SEOUL, Sep. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 24/23 Rain 80
Incheon 24/23 Rain 80
Suwon 24/22 Rain 80
Cheongju 24/23 Rain 90
Daejeon 24/22 Rain 80
Chuncheon 23/21 Rain 80
Gangneung 24/21 Rain 80
Jeonju 25/23 Rain 80
Gwangju 26/22 Rain 70
Jeju 30/24 Rain 60
Daegu 27/22 Rain 60
Busan 28/24 Rain 70
(END)
