Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 September 13, 2023

SEOUL, Sep. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 24/23 Rain 80

Incheon 24/23 Rain 80

Suwon 24/22 Rain 80

Cheongju 24/23 Rain 90

Daejeon 24/22 Rain 80

Chuncheon 23/21 Rain 80

Gangneung 24/21 Rain 80

Jeonju 25/23 Rain 80

Gwangju 26/22 Rain 70

Jeju 30/24 Rain 60

Daegu 27/22 Rain 60

Busan 28/24 Rain 70

