Money supply up for 2nd month in July amid tightening policy: BOK
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's money supply rose for the second consecutive month in July amid tightening policy, central bank data showed Wednesday.
The country's M2, a key gauge of the money supply, stood at 3,795 trillion won (US$2.86 trillion) in June, up 0.7 percent, from a month earlier, following the previous month's 0.3 percent gain, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The M2 is a measure of the money supply that counts cash, demand deposits and other easily convertible financial instruments.
The central bank has also been implementing its tightening policy mode, as the BOK delivered seven consecutive hikes in borrowing costs from April 2022 to January 2023 to tame soaring inflation in Asia's fourth-largest economy.
Last month, the central bank held its key interest rate steady at 3.5 percent for the fifth straight time.
