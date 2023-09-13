Industry minister nominee vows swift restoration of nuclear energy ecosystem

SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Industry Minister nominee Bang Moon-kyu vowed Wednesday to expedite efforts to restore and further develop the ecosystem of the country's nuclear power generation industry to better achieve net-zero goals and energy security.

During a parliamentary confirmation hearing, Bang also pledged efforts to boost exports amid unfavorable global business circumstances and to strengthen cooperation with the United States, Japan and other partners on stable supply chains in advanced industry sectors.

Bang, who currently leads the Office for Government Policy Coordination, was named the chief of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy last month to replace Lee Chang-yang.

"Nuclear power generation and carbon neutrality are crucial in terms of strengthening our energy security. I will complete the restoration of the nuclear power industry ecosystem and further nurture the sector as a new future energy industry," Bang said in his opening remarks.

The Yoon Suk Yeol government reversed the nuclear phase-out plan of the preceding government and is pushing to raise the country's dependence on nuclear energy.

The government seeks to raise the proportion of nuclear energy sources to 34.6 percent by 2036 from 23.4 percent in 2018, while renewable sources will be responsible for 30.6 percent of power generation in 2036 from 6.2 percent in 2018.

"I will focus on a realistic energy mix to achieve carbon neutrality and ensure stability and efficiency in terms of the energy supply," Bang said. "The government will also strive to secure oil, natural gas, key minerals and other major natural resources in a stable manner."



Industry Minister nominee Bang Moon-kyu attends a parliamentary hearing at the National Assembly in Seoul on Sept. 13, 2023. (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr

(END)