The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 September 13, 2023
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.60 3.60
2-M 3.67 3.66
3-M 3.75 3.74
6-M 3.88 3.87
12-M 3.98 3.96
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' V to drop debut solo album 'Layover'
-
BTS' Jungkook to headline 2023 Global Citizen Festival
-
S. Korea deplores N. Korea's launch of nuclear attack submarine
-
Heavy security spotted at Vladivostok train station amid speculation of N.K. leader's visit
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
Most Saved
-
Heavy security spotted at Vladivostok train station amid speculation of N.K. leader's visit
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
(2nd LD) Yoon urges immediate halt to attempts to seek military cooperation with N. Korea
-
Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S., Japan discuss security cooperation in phone call
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea unveils new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'
-
More than half of S. Korean regions facing population crisis
-
(6th LD) N. Korea's Kim arrives in Russia for rare summit with Putin
-
Heavy security spotted at Vladivostok train station amid speculation of N.K. leader's visit
-
(4th LD) N. Korea's Kim arrives in Russia for rare summit with Putin
-
Yoon's office calls on Russia to 'act responsibly' ahead of Kim-Putin summit