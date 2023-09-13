Kim, Putin meet at Vostochny spaceport in Russia ahead of summit: media

SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin have met at Russia's Vostochny spaceport on Wednesday, Russia's TASS news agency said, ahead of their expected summit later in the day.

Analysts have predicted that North Korea may agree to supply Russia with ammunition and weaponry for its war in Ukraine. Moscow, in return, may agree on a weapons-related technology transfer to Pyongyang, such as those involving spy satellites and nuclear-powered submarines.

If Kim and Putin also agree to strengthen their military cooperation, including a three-way naval drill with China, it would pose a major security challenge on the Korean Peninsula and beyond.



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) talks with Russian officials after arriving in the Russian border city of Khasan aboard his special train on Sept. 12, 2023, en route to an unspecified location for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in this photo provided by the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). Kim said his trip to Russia for a meeting with Putin is a "clear manifestation" of North Korea prioritizing the strategic importance of their bilateral ties, the KCNA reported. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

