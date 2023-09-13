(3rd LD) Kim, Putin begin rare talks at Vostochny spaceport amid arms deal concerns

(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES with details, photo, minor edits)

By Lee Minji

SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin began their rare talks at Russia's Vostochny space center Wednesday, according to Russian news media, amid concerns that the two isolated leaders may advance an arms negotiation and bolster military cooperation.

With the participation of delegations, Kim and Putin began talks at the spaceport in Russia's Amur region, according to Russian news agencies. Hours earlier, they shook hands and briefly exchanged conversation as Putin welcomed Kim ahead of their first talks in more than four years.

"(North Korea's) relations with Russia are the top priority of Pyongyang," Kim was quoted as saying at the start of the talks.

Kim told Putin his country will work together with Russia to "fight against imperialism," adding that he is supportive of "all decisions" made by Putin, according to Russian media outlets.



This AFP photo shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) smiling during their meeting at the Vostochny Cosmodrome space center in Russia's Amur region on Sept. 13, 2023. (Yonhap)

After departing from Pyongyang by armored train Sunday, the North Korean leader arrived at the rocket launch facility earlier in the day, traveling more than 1,000 kilometers north of the eastern Russian city of Vladivostok, where they previously met in 2019.

Military cooperation likely topped the agenda, as Russia apparently needs North Korea's supplies of artillery shells and ammunition for its war with Ukraine, while the North wants high-tech weapons technology from Russia.

On whether he plans to discuss military and technical cooperation with Kim during their talks, Putin was quoted as saying earlier in the day that "all issues" will be discussed, according to Russian news agencies.

Such cooperation would include helping the North build its own satellites, Putin was also quoted as saying, stressing that is the reason why the leaders chose the spaceport as the venue for their meeting.

Analysts have predicted that North Korea may agree to supply Russia with ammunition and weaponry for its war in Ukraine. Moscow, in return, may agree on a weapons-related technology transfer to Pyongyang, such as those involving spy satellites and nuclear-powered submarines.

If Kim and Putin also agree to strengthen their military cooperation, including a three-way naval drill with China, it would pose a major security challenge on the Korean Peninsula and beyond.

Their meeting comes as Pyongyang has recently been seeking to bolster military ties with Moscow and doubling down on its weapons development in the wake of growing security cooperation among South Korea, the United States and Japan.

Kim earlier said his trip to Russia for a meeting with Putin is a "clear manifestation" of North Korea prioritizing the "strategic importance" of their bilateral ties, according to the North's Korean Central News Agency.

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Wednesday, South Korea's military said, in an apparent show of force ahead of the summit between Kim and Putin.



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) talks with Russian officials after arriving in the Russian border city of Khasan aboard his special train on Sept. 12, 2023, en route to an unspecified location for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in this photo provided by the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). Kim said his trip to Russia for a meeting with Putin is a "clear manifestation" of North Korea prioritizing the strategic importance of their bilateral ties, the KCNA reported. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

